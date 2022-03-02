$128.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will announce $128.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.98 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $102.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $491.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $8,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 370,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

