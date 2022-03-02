14,740 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.