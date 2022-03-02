$154.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $154.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $639.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $639.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 215,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

