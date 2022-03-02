$183.55 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) to report sales of $183.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.96 million and the highest is $187.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $812.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IS. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $5,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

IS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,768. ironSource has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

