$2.78 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 334.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $8.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.56 million, with estimates ranging from $31.02 million to $123.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 533,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,774. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

