20,386 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

