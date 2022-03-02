20,800 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

