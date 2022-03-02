$21.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to post $21.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.09 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $84.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ET stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 333,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,944,452. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

