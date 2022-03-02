22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $364.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07.
In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James increased their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
22nd Century Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.
