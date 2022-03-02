22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $364.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 329,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 147,798 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James increased their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.