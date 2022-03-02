$3.34 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.40. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $15.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $315.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.48 and its 200-day moving average is $333.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $257.85 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.