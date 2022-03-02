$33.26 Million in Sales Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.21 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year sales of $159.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.96 million, with estimates ranging from $195.28 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vtex.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

