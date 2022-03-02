353,508 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -141.54%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

