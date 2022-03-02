$366.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post $366.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FBC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,961. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 228,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 161.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

