39,640 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,296,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Provenire Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

NYSE:BHG opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

