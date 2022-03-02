3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

