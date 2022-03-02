3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

NYSE:DDD opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

