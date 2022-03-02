454,741 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,220,000. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 8.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 728,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,393,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

SMAR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 31,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

