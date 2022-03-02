$480.55 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce $480.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.