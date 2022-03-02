4,960 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.