60,000 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,088 shares of company stock worth $14,691,964. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

