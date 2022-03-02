$66.59 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report $66.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.23 million and the highest is $66.90 million. HealthStream posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $270.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 101,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $655.54 million, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.48.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

