66,350 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after acquiring an additional 889,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares in the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

