6,906 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

