$7.40 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will announce $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.73 and the highest is $8.47. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $7.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $32.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $36.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.80 to $39.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $656.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $667.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.78. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $446.56 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

