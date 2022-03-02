7,170 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after acquiring an additional 280,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 239.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. 500,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,021 shares of company stock valued at $29,358,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.65.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

