7,197 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 257,150 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,072 shares of company stock worth $25,733,136. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $206.15. 20,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,247. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

