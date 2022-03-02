90,000 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 65.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.