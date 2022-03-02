95,566 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. 212,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.