a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Issues Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AKA stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 34,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

