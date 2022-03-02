a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Issues Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AKA stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 34,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.
In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
