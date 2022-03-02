a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.70 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. a.k.a. Brands traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

AKA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

