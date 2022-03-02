a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.70 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. a.k.a. Brands traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
AKA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
