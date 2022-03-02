AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stake Lessened by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123,173 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in AAR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIR opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

