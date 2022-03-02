Abcam (LON:ABC) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.77) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.14) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,231 ($16.52) on Monday. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,390.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,508.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

