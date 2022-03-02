AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 3,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,214,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Specifically, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

