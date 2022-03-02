Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $32.74. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 89,481 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $50,841,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 398,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

