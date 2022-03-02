Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) vs. Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Financial Contrast

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Abliva AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.43%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 674.18 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences $9.34 million 24.50 -$27.94 million ($1.73) -4.53

Abliva AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A -81.15% -71.29% Alpine Immune Sciences -169.03% -58.85% -24.88%

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Abliva AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abliva AB is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. Its projects include KL1333 and NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

