Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) to Issue GBX 7.30 Dividend

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 198.05 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. Abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 188.55 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.91.

Several research firms have commented on ABDN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Abrdn in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.78).

In other Abrdn news, insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($101,838.19). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($218,838.05). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 153,865 shares of company stock worth $33,869,540.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

