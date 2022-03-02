Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 350,589 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

