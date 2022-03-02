Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 624,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

