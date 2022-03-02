Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 624,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,836,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

