ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $24.30. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 28,912 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

