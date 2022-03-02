Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

ACU stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Acme United worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

