Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $56.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $46.35. 21,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,532. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.