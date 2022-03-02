Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 7,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,532. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

