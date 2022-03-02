Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
GOLF stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 7,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,532. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.
In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.
Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
