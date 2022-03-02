Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.95. 36,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,686,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.