Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.95. 36,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,686,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 17,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

