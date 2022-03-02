Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 17,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,323,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

