Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Up 677.6% in February

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, an increase of 677.6% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Adbri has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

