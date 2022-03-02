Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Up 677.6% in February

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, an increase of 677.6% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Adbri has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.73.
About Adbri (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adbri (ADBCF)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.