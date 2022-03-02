adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 3.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €204.05 ($229.27) and last traded at €204.35 ($229.61). Approximately 1,194,002 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €212.05 ($238.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €242.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

