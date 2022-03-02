ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of ADT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 25,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,442. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Get ADT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,747 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,076 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ADT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,376 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ADT by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.