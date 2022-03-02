Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$21.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARE. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.02.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.93. 1,346,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.39. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

