Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 3,639.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 118,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.